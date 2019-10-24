Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

CHI St. Joseph’s Health In Park Rapids Launches Shoe Drive

Malaak KhattabOct. 24 2019

CHI St. Joseph’s Health Auxiliary in Park Rapids has launched a shoe drive fundraiser to raise funds for the facility and to help third world countries in the process. The Auxiliary is partnering with Funds2Orgs, a national non-profit organization.

“We are taking donated shoes here at the hospital, and they will be picked up and distributed to developing countries, to families specifically, who are working in small business. This is an effort to help small businesses and budding entrepreneurs in developing countries become successful,” said Kristen Partlow, the CHI St. Joseph’s Health Volunteer Services Coordinator & Violence Prevention Coordinator.

The goal is to raise 100 bags that each contain 25 pairs of shoes. Partlow says they have 60 bags and are still taking donations.

“So we’re a little over halfway there,” Partlow said. “And anyone who has extra shoes in their closet or if you have a business or know of somebody who’s having a rummage sale. We will take any unsold shoes.”

Shoes can be donated at the front information desk in the south lobby at CHI St. Joseph’s Health. Partlow says she will give whoever brings in 25 pairs of shoes a gift certificate from Cup of Joes coffee shop at the St. Joseph’s hospital.

“We’re not only supporting our hospital and patients locally, but people across the country and throughout the world,” Partlow said.

Sonja Day, the CHI St. Joseph’s Health Foundation & Marketing Director, said, “Gently worn shoes still have a lotta life and I think there’s a lot we can do with that.”

The CHI St. Joseph’s Health Auxiliary raises funds for numerous causes and programs within the hospital.

The shoe drive fundraiser is going on now through November. They will also be taking donations throughout the holiday season.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Malaak Khattab

By — Malaak Khattab

News Reporter

Related Posts

CHI St. Joseph’s Health Community Dental Clinic Awarded Grants for New Facility

Heritage Living Center Cited For Multiple Violations By MDH

Park Rapids Community Celebrates Opening Of Rotary Fitness Park

Donations Sought To Help Those Affected By Hurricane Dorian

Latest Story

Petal It Forward: An Nationwide Event That Spreads Happiness

Students and faculty at Bemidji State University walked away with smiles after they received flowers from Netzer’s Floral in Bemidji.
Posted on Oct. 24 2019

Latest Stories

Petal It Forward: An Nationwide Event That Spreads Happiness

Posted on Oct. 24 2019

Good Food, Good Life, 365 - Squash Cutting Tip

Posted on Oct. 23 2019

Changes Come To Crow Wing County Recycling Programs

Posted on Oct. 23 2019

Winger Man Charged After Driving Vehicle Into Horse-Drawn Buggy

Posted on Oct. 23 2019

MnDOT And New Snowplow Operators Gear Up For Upcoming Winter Season

Posted on Oct. 23 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.