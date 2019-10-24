CHI St. Joseph’s Health In Park Rapids Launches Shoe Drive

Click to print (Opens in new window)

CHI St. Joseph’s Health Auxiliary in Park Rapids has launched a shoe drive fundraiser to raise funds for the facility and to help third world countries in the process. The Auxiliary is partnering with Funds2Orgs, a national non-profit organization.

“We are taking donated shoes here at the hospital, and they will be picked up and distributed to developing countries, to families specifically, who are working in small business. This is an effort to help small businesses and budding entrepreneurs in developing countries become successful,” said Kristen Partlow, the CHI St. Joseph’s Health Volunteer Services Coordinator & Violence Prevention Coordinator.

The goal is to raise 100 bags that each contain 25 pairs of shoes. Partlow says they have 60 bags and are still taking donations.

“So we’re a little over halfway there,” Partlow said. “And anyone who has extra shoes in their closet or if you have a business or know of somebody who’s having a rummage sale. We will take any unsold shoes.”

Shoes can be donated at the front information desk in the south lobby at CHI St. Joseph’s Health. Partlow says she will give whoever brings in 25 pairs of shoes a gift certificate from Cup of Joes coffee shop at the St. Joseph’s hospital.

“We’re not only supporting our hospital and patients locally, but people across the country and throughout the world,” Partlow said.

Sonja Day, the CHI St. Joseph’s Health Foundation & Marketing Director, said, “Gently worn shoes still have a lotta life and I think there’s a lot we can do with that.”

The CHI St. Joseph’s Health Auxiliary raises funds for numerous causes and programs within the hospital.

The shoe drive fundraiser is going on now through November. They will also be taking donations throughout the holiday season.

