Chauvin Trial Judge: Four Aggravating Factors in Killing of George Floyd

Lakeland News — May. 12 2021

The judge in Derek Chauvin’s trial has ruled that there were four aggravating factors in the killing of George Floyd. That decision allows the judge to give Chauvin a longer prison sentence.

A jury convicted the former Minneapolis police officer last month on two counts of murder and one count of manslaughter. Chauvin could face up to 40 years in prison for second-degree murder, up to 25 years for third-degee murder, and up to 10 years for manslaughter.

Chauvin has no prior criminal record, so sentencing guidelines recommend about 12-and-a-half years for each murder charge and roughly four years for manslaughter. But prosecutors asked for a tougher sentence, citing five aggravating factors.

Judge Peter Cahill ruled Wednesday that four of those factors were proven beyond a resonable doubt. Two of the factors were “particular cruelty” and abuse of trust and authority. The other two factors were that children were present and that Chauvin acted as part of a group when he killed Floyd.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

