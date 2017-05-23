Charges Filed For Crosby Animal Mistreatment Case

Criminal charges have been filed against a Crosby woman for alleged animal mistreatment. The County Attorney’s office has filed four misdemeanor and one gross misdemeanor charge against Diane Maalis, 61, after law enforcement found her home overrun by cats in February.

The charges include one gross misdemeanor count of mistreatment of animals, one misdemeanor count of mistreatment of animals, one count of public nuisance, one count of improper ventilation for dogs and cats, and one count of improper sanitation for dogs and cats.

According to a probable cause document, a search warrant for Maalis’ property on the 900 block of Popler Street, had been issued on February 3rd. Officials with the Crosby Police Department, Animal Humane Society, Deerwood Police and the Crosby Building Inspector responded to the home on February 6th.

Upon entering the residence, the officials noticed a very strong odor of cat urine and feces. Cat poop could be seen on the floor throughout the residence, including behind the couch in the living room and inside a bathroom tub. Officers noted that the carpet appeared to be soaked in urine.

A total of 27 living cats were removed from the home, as well as three dead cats. One dead cat was found wedged underneath the bathtub and the tub had to be dismantled in order to get it and two other cats who were trapped out.

Only three of the cats that could be examined had an ideal body weight condition. Most of the cats had an upper respiratory infection. All of the cats had live fleas or evidence of fleas, in addition to irritated ears with black debris consistent with a contagious ear mite.

The veterinarian from the Animal Humane Society concluded that the cats had been provided inadequate amounts of food, were overcrowded and they were neglected in the face of obvious medical conditions such as the ear mites and fleas.

The court document shows that there have been a number of incident reports relating to the cats dating back to 2011.

Maalis will have her first court appearance on June 26, when she will be formally charged.