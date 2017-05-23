DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Charges Filed For Crosby Animal Mistreatment Case

Mal Meyer
May. 23 2017
Leave a Comment

Criminal charges have been filed against a Crosby woman for alleged animal mistreatment. The County Attorney’s office has filed four misdemeanor and one gross misdemeanor charge against Diane Maalis, 61, after law enforcement found her home overrun by cats in February.

The charges include one gross misdemeanor count of mistreatment of animals, one misdemeanor count of mistreatment of animals, one count of public nuisance, one count of improper ventilation for dogs and cats, and one count of improper sanitation for dogs and cats.

According to a probable cause document, a search warrant for Maalis’ property on the 900 block of Popler Street, had been issued on February 3rd. Officials with the Crosby Police Department, Animal Humane Society, Deerwood Police and the Crosby Building Inspector responded to the home on February 6th.

Upon entering the residence, the officials noticed a very strong odor of cat urine and feces. Cat poop could be seen on the floor throughout the residence, including behind the couch in the living room and inside a bathroom tub. Officers noted that the carpet appeared to be soaked in urine.

A total of 27 living cats were removed from the home, as well as three dead cats. One dead cat was found wedged underneath the bathtub and the tub had to be dismantled in order to get it and two other cats who were trapped out.

Only three of the cats that could be examined had an ideal body weight condition. Most of the cats had an upper respiratory infection. All of the cats had live fleas or evidence of fleas, in addition to irritated ears with black debris consistent with a contagious ear mite.

The veterinarian from the Animal Humane Society concluded that the cats had been provided inadequate amounts of food, were overcrowded and they were neglected in the face of obvious medical conditions such as the ear mites and fleas.

The court document shows that there have been a number of incident reports relating to the cats dating back to 2011.

Maalis will have her first court appearance on June 26, when she will be formally charged.

Mal Meyer
Contact the Author Mal Meyer
mmeyer@lptv.org

Related Posts

Brainerd Man Found Guilty Of Car Theft

Crow Wing County Board Schedules Emergency Meeting To Discuss Counsel For Lawsuit

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Lori Westlund said

Nice news story on our Pequot athletes though Gage Westlund will be playing Bask... Read More

Jeremy Jenkins said

Yes I agree that was a totally racist charged statement that is completely not t... Read More

Wendy said

Billie got a news flash for you. That bus had kids of SEVERAL races and colors!... Read More

Rhonda said

Billie, that is a racist statement! Get your mind off yourself and onto what's m... Read More

Latest Story

Health Advisory Issued For Elevated Chemical Levels In Bemidji

The Minnesota Department of Health has updated health-based advisory values for two industrial chemicals found in groundwater in the East
Posted on May. 23 2017

Recently Added

Health Advisory Issued For Elevated Chemical Levels In Bemidji

Posted on May. 23 2017

Minnesota Legislature Goes Into Special Session

Posted on May. 23 2017

Little Falls Teenager Arrested For Drug Possession

Posted on May. 23 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.