Common Ground: Wool Yurt Mural Project Part 2

Alethea Kenney and Linda Johnson-Morke of the Tapestry Felted Traditional Mongolian Yurt Protect continue their work to create a yurt with a wool mural that details the traditional Mongolian practices of building a yurt. They work with a dedicated team of artists to paint these images in wool and explain the processes necessary for working with natural animal fibers to complete their work. Johnson-Morke tells of touring our region with this meta tribute to yurts and the culture that created them.

