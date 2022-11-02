Lakeland PBS

Common Ground: Wool Yurt Mural Part 1 of 2

Alethea Kenney, Chairman of the Board of the Sustainable Sheep and Fiber Community of Northern Minnesota and Project Director of the Tapestry Felted Traditional Mongolian Yurt Protect teams with fiber artist Linda Johnson-Morke to create a yurt with a wool “mural” serving as outer yurt walls. This art tells the story of traditional Mongolian yurt making with images “painted” in wool. Begin their journey as Alethea’s yurt, and the yurt destined to be the art project, arrives by semi truck via Groovy Yurts from Canada. Continued in Part 2.

Sustainable Sheep and Fiber Community of Northern Minnesota:

Tapestry Felted Traditional Mongolian Yurt Protect

Groovy Yurts

