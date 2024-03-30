Lakeland PBS

Central Lakes College in Brainerd Celebrates Women’s History Month

Miles WalkerMar. 30 2024

Central Lakes College partnered with the American Association of University Women and the WeARE Clinic to host an event Thursday afternoon celebrating Women’s History Month. The theme of this year’s event was “Standing in Our Own Power.”

Women’s History Month is a time dedicated to celebrating and paying homage to the many influential women who’ve helped trailblaze a more just path for women in the world. Those in attendance at CLC’s event said we’ve collectively come a long way in ensuring women have the same opportunities as men, but that we still have plenty of work left to do.

By — Miles Walker

