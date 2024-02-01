Lakeland PBS

Caution Urged on Local Lakes Ahead of Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza

Lakeland News — Jan. 31 2024

With events like the Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza this week, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office is urging caution for participants or anyone else who may go out onto area lakes.

The big Ice Fishing Extravaganza is set for this Saturday, Feb. 3 in the Brainerd Lakes Area. This year’s event will be a hybrid version, where anglers will be able to fish on several area lakes rather than in just one location, as is usually the case.

Still, Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk is asking participants to use caution because his office has seen a wide variety of ice conditions, with ice depths ranging from five inches to 12 inches. He says in many areas, ice is not thick enough for vehicle travel, and that it is extremely important to check ahead, know, and understand the ice conditions in the area you are traveling.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Poor Ice Conditions Force Change in Venue for 2024 I.C.E. Fest

Quarantine Area for Emerald Ash Borer Expanded in Cass County

Ice Fishing Extravaganza in Brainerd to Adopt Hybrid Model Due to Ice Conditions

Ice Conditions Improve on Brainerd Area Lakes, But Concerns Remain for Local Events

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2024 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.