Caution Urged on Local Lakes Ahead of Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza

With events like the Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza this week, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office is urging caution for participants or anyone else who may go out onto area lakes.

The big Ice Fishing Extravaganza is set for this Saturday, Feb. 3 in the Brainerd Lakes Area. This year’s event will be a hybrid version, where anglers will be able to fish on several area lakes rather than in just one location, as is usually the case.

Still, Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk is asking participants to use caution because his office has seen a wide variety of ice conditions, with ice depths ranging from five inches to 12 inches. He says in many areas, ice is not thick enough for vehicle travel, and that it is extremely important to check ahead, know, and understand the ice conditions in the area you are traveling.

