Cass Lake Woman Dead After Single-Vehicle Crash

Destiny Wiggins — Apr. 19 2021

A woman is dead after a single-vehicle crash in rural Cass Lake.

On April 16 at 11:49 p.m., the Cass County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a vehicle crash on 140th Street NW in Wilkinson Township, rural Cass Lake, MN. When deputies and first responders arrived at the scene, they found a 2010 Chevrolet Impala that had left the roadway, hitting a tree.

According to the release, a 34-year-old woman was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. The female was the only occupant of the vehicle.

An autopsy is scheduled with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office and the crash remains under investigation.

