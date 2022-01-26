Lakeland PBS

Cass Lake Fire Department Receives Donation from Enbridge

Emma HudziakJan. 25 2022

The Cass Lake Fire Department was in desperate need of a new generator and items of interest for their fire station. With the help from Community Liaison Diane Osceola and Enbridge Energy, they were able to collectively reach that goal.

Osceola says that the fire department was very excited for this donation, seeing as how there’s not a lot of funding for fire departments throughout this region, and that every little bit helps.

Fire Chief Robert Jaspers says that they were awarded about $35,000, and a large portion of that will go towards the station’s new generator, as well as new back cameras for their fire trucks.

Enbridge Energy Tech Supervisor Jon Cleveland said he strongly believes that it is still good that larger corporations such as Enbridge find the value in supporting their local communities.

The Cass Lake Fire Department hopes to have their equipment installed by this spring or summer.

By — Emma Hudziak

