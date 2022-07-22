Lakeland PBS

Cass Co. Deputy Hits Bicyclist with Squad Car Near Heartland Bike Trail

Ryan BowlerJul. 22 2022

A Cass County deputy struck a bicyclist with his squad car yesterday near the Heartland Bike Trail after the bicyclist failed to yield at a stop sign.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, just before 5:00 PM on Thursday, Cass County Deputy Ryan Huston was traveling north on 6th Lake Road in Shingobee Township and was approaching an intersection with the Heartland Bike Trail. At the same time, two bicyclists were traveling east on the trail and failed to yield at a stop sign when they entered the lane of traffic at the intersection.

All parties tried to stop in time, but 63-year-old Barbara Gartner of Iowa City, Iowa was struck by the vehicle in the middle of the lane. Gartner was transported by an ambulance and air care to Essentia Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the State Patrol, no alcohol was involved in the incident, and Gartner was not wearing a helmet.

By — Ryan Bowler

