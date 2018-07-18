Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Carnegie Project On Tight Timeline

Josh Peterson
Jul. 17 2018
Leave a Comment

After the final vote was read to approve the Carnegie Library restoration project, the council chambers erupted with applause. But there is little time to celebrate, as the project will be a race against the clock.

The Carnegie restoration project faces a very aggressive timeline, meaning that one year from now, the project should already be 100% complete. With grants that need to be used by specific deadlines, it will be a rapid transformation over the next year.

What saved the 108-year old building was a passionate grassroots effort to preserve a piece of Bemidji history. But just because the project is moving forward, that doesn’t mean the fundraising has stopped. With over $2 million raised so far, fundraising efforts will continue.

With Library Park set to keep its library, the rich history of the Carnegie will live on for generations to come.

The Carnegie restoration project is expected to begin in early August with the entire project completed by the end of June in 2019.

Josh Peterson
Contact the Author Josh Peterson
jpeterson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Bemidji City Council Votes To Restore Carnegie Library

Brainerd City Council Discusses Historic Water Tower’s Future

Bemidji’s Federal Building Will Soon Sit Empty

Bemidji Waste Transfer Station Starts $5 Million Renovation Project

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Anna Atkinson said

Thank you Josh, very Much for coming to Cass Lake and recording our Summer Fest... Read More

Dianna Jenkins said

Thank you for keeping Minnesotan's interested and up to date regading the August... Read More

Sandra J. Tarnelli said

Excellent reporting by report by Anthony Scott... Read More

henry said

great... Read More

Latest Story

Minnesota Wild Host Second Annual Fishing Tournament

The Minnesota Wild Hockey are used to being on frozen water, but this week they were on Mille Lacs Lake as part of a fishing tournament. Fans
Posted on Jul. 17 2018

Latest Stories

Minnesota Wild Host Second Annual Fishing Tournament

Posted on Jul. 17 2018

Crow Wing County 4-H Hosts Party With A Purpose

Posted on Jul. 17 2018

Cost of Brainerd School Lunches Increase By a Nickel

Posted on Jul. 17 2018

Coleraine Woman Charged After 29.7 Grams of Meth Found In Home

Posted on Jul. 17 2018

Freshwater Breaks Ground On New Special Education Facility

Posted on Jul. 17 2018

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Locations
Submit a PSA / Announcement
Submit a Calendar Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.