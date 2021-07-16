Campers Return to Camp Knutson After Last Year’s Shutdown

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

After the camp was shut down for in-person activities last year, Camp Knutson in Crosslake was able to welcome back campers this year.

Camp Knutson, founded in Crosslake in 1953, seeks to nurture and enrich the lives of those with identified needs, such as autism, heart disease, and skin conditions.

The camp will be hosting Night Under the Stars on Saturday, July 17 to raise money and awareness for their camp. More information can be found on their website.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today