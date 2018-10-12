Camp Lake Resident Helps Rescue Capsized Boat

A 71-year-old Camp Lake resident was the first responder and potential life saver for three hunters who’s boat capsized this morning, October 12th.

Reports came into the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office at approximately 8:18 a.m. of a boat that had three hunters on it had capsized in Camp Lake, located in southeastern Crow Wing County. The reporting party was one of the persons involved and was staying with the boat. One person was reported to be swimming to shore with his waders on. When deputies arrived at 8:39 a.m. they discovered a pontoon boat was now in the water with the hunters on board.

John Pufahl, a 71-year-old lake resident, was having coffee in his home when he noticed something shiny on the lake. Once he realized someone was in trouble Pufahl grabbed his pontoon boat and went out to rescue the hunters. He was able to rescue all three hunters and their dogs and bring them back to shore on his pontoon boat.

All 3 hunters were treated by Garrison Fire personnel for possible hypothermia.

This time of year with the cold water, the body only has minutes until it loses the use of arms and legs. The hunters in this case probably would not have lived if it weren’t for the quick action of the lake resident.

The hunters that were rescued are:

Jason Worlie, 39 years of age, from Bowlus, MN

Jayme Doucette, 43 years of age, from Becker, MN

Andrew LeBlanc, 30 years of age, from Little Falls, MN

Sheriff Dahl would like to remind all persons to wear personal flotation devices while enjoying recreation in the area lakes.