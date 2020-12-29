Lakeland PBS

Businesses, Schools and Non-Profits Benefit from CARES Act in Crow Wing County

Nick UrsiniDec. 28 2020

Nearly $6 million has been given out in Crow Wing County after close to $8 million in Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding was distributed in July.

“About $3 million went out the door in for-profit grants, about $850,000 in non-profit grants, spent $1.5 million on expanding broadband coverage in our area to assist with distance learning,” said Crow Wing County Administrator Tim Houle.

The second CARES Act grant is focusing on business who were directly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, but thanks to a small grant from the government, there is a glimmer of hope for businesses who were not forced to shut down.

“$1.2 million that will be distributed to businesses that can demonstrate a COVID-19 related impact, but were not closed by the executive order of the governor,” Houle said.

Some of those businesses include, but are not limited to:

  • Dry cleaners
  • Auto body shops
  • Entertainment/event centers

The deadline to apply for grants is 11:59 PM on January 12, 2021. To apply for a grant, click here.

