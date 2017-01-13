DONATE

Bus Passenger Injured in Crash

Josh Peterson
Jan. 13 2017
A Brainerd & Crow Wing Public Transit bus passenger was injured late Thursday morning in Baxter after a semitrailer crashed into the bus.

The Minnesota State Patrol says that shortly after 11:00 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Highway 371 and College Road, the bus was traveling eastbound when the driver, 59 year- old, Thomas Keep of Brainerd, stopped at a red light and then proceeded into the intersection.

66- year- old Gary Hines of Baxter was driving the semitrailer northbound on Highway 371 and was traveling through the intersection on a green light when it broadsided the bus.

One passenger on the bus was transported to Essentia Health – St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Brainerd where she was treated for injuries and released.

There were three occupants, including the driver, on the 12-passenger bus.

The bus driver Thomas Keep was cited for failure to obey a traffic device.

