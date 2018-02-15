DONATE

Severe School Bus Driver Shortage Could Lead To Route Reductions

Josh Peterson
Feb. 15 2018
The wheels on the bus go round and round – however, in Bemidji, some buses may sit idle if the district can’t hire any new substitute drivers. The need for drivers has grown so much that mechanics and management have had to take the wheel to get students from point A to point B.

The need for drivers has always been present, but has grown significantly over the past few months.

The doors are always open to anyone that is interested in driving a bus, but for some there may be an intimidation factor that may make some drivers apprehensive – like transporting a bus filled with 71 students.

For those who currently drive a bus, they say its enjoyable, but for those interested, you gotta love kids.

For those who have no background or education in driving a large vehicle, drivers here say not to worry, because the district provides you with everything you need.

For the school district, time is of the essence: if shifts are not filled soon, the district says delays or cuts in routes, activity buses and field trips could be made if drivers are not hired soon.

If you would like more information about becoming a bus driver, please click here: http://www.bemidji.k12.mn.us/blog/bus-drivers-needed/

