DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig School Construction Continues On Track

Mal Meyer
Jun. 12 2017
Leave a Comment

After nearly two decades of students learning inside an unsafe pole barn, construction of a new Bug-Oh-Nay-Ge-Shig School building is well underway.

Superintendent Mary Trapp recalls telling staff and students early last year how they had received over nine million dollars from the Department of the Interior for a new building.

Two months ago, they hit the first major milestone – clearing away trees to make room for the new building.

At first, they were saddened to see the cleared-away space. But as a crowd of community members looked up, they saw a group of eagles soaring overhead.

As school finished for the year, students looked on as the old building’s doors closed for one last time as the building came down. One student asked how his memories of the former school house will carry on. Trapp says they’ll bring these with them, as seventh through twelfth grade students enter the new facility.

The building will house five new classrooms, a cafeteria, gym, library, special education center and culture wing.

The graduating class sizes has greatly decreased over recent years. Both the superintendent and school principal worry that the old school may have been a part of that. Now, they’re hopeful that the new building will help keep kids in the classrooms. It’s all the more reason they’re thankful for everyone who helped with the project.

Students are expected to start classes in the new building on September 5th, though a kitchen, cafeteria and gym won’t be completed until October 15th.

Community members interested in seeing how the school is progressing can watch a live video stream on the school’s website.

Mal Meyer
Contact the Author Mal Meyer
mmeyer@lptv.org

Related Posts

Leech Lake School Earns Federal Renovation Money

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

chris said

Amazing band!!! I love the style and sound of Corey Medina & Brothers.... Read More

Judith O'Claire said

Bemidji area artist continue to "WOW!" me!... Read More

Brent Sigana Jr said

That wasn't a racist act, it's facts in a natives eyes. Should be a fact in ever... Read More

Lori Westlund said

Nice news story on our Pequot athletes though Gage Westlund will be playing Bask... Read More

Latest Story

Pillage Baseball Prepares For First Ever State Tournament

Watch out! The Pillager Huskies baseball team is headed to the state tournament for the first time in school history. The team got to this point
Posted on Jun. 12 2017

Latest Stories

Pillage Baseball Prepares For First Ever State Tournament

Posted on Jun. 12 2017

Community Spotlight: Follow The Yellow Brick Road To The Wizard Of Oz Festival

Posted on Jun. 12 2017

Man Accused Of Striking A Bemidji School Bus Has Arrest Warrant Revoked

Posted on Jun. 12 2017

Trial Of Minnesota Police Officer Heads To Jury

Posted on Jun. 12 2017

Man Injured In Cass County Crash

Posted on Jun. 12 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.