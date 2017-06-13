Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig School Construction Continues On Track

After nearly two decades of students learning inside an unsafe pole barn, construction of a new Bug-Oh-Nay-Ge-Shig School building is well underway.

Superintendent Mary Trapp recalls telling staff and students early last year how they had received over nine million dollars from the Department of the Interior for a new building.

Two months ago, they hit the first major milestone – clearing away trees to make room for the new building.

At first, they were saddened to see the cleared-away space. But as a crowd of community members looked up, they saw a group of eagles soaring overhead.

As school finished for the year, students looked on as the old building’s doors closed for one last time as the building came down. One student asked how his memories of the former school house will carry on. Trapp says they’ll bring these with them, as seventh through twelfth grade students enter the new facility.

The building will house five new classrooms, a cafeteria, gym, library, special education center and culture wing.

The graduating class sizes has greatly decreased over recent years. Both the superintendent and school principal worry that the old school may have been a part of that. Now, they’re hopeful that the new building will help keep kids in the classrooms. It’s all the more reason they’re thankful for everyone who helped with the project.

Students are expected to start classes in the new building on September 5th, though a kitchen, cafeteria and gym won’t be completed until October 15th.

Community members interested in seeing how the school is progressing can watch a live video stream on the school’s website.