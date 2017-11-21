DONATE

Buena Vista Ski Area Hosts Open House

Shirelle Moore
Nov. 21 2017
The Buena Vista Ski area hosted an open house this weekend to get everyone excited to hit the slopes. The event doubled as a fundraiser and “ski swap” so everyone could get their gear and their passes before the season starts. 15% of the proceeds from the fundraiser will go towards the Ski Patrol, which helps keep everyone safe on the snow.

“What we buy with some of that is medical supplies, training that we go through. We do refreshers every year. It applies to that,” says Matt Schmid from the Buena Vista Ski Patrol.

The open house also had free food and vendors for the community to enjoy. If you’re wondering what the ski area has planned this season, Schmid says skiers can expect a lot of fun things from classes to beginner lessons and social events.

“It’s a good family event to come out and ski and it’s good exercise and to just enjoy the winters here in Bemidji. We’ve got cross country skiing, we host the Finlandia every year,” adds Schmid.

The Buena Vista Ski Area says they plan to open this upcoming weekend.

