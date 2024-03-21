BSU to Receive $750,000 DEED Grant for Manufacturing Job Training

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Gov. Tim Walz has announced that Bemidji State University and the MN State Advanced Manufacturing Center of Excellence will receive $750,000 in federal grant funding from the Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) to provide training for high-demand manufacturing jobs.

The grant is part of an effort to grow Minnesota’s workforce through the Drive for 5 workforce initiative, a new effort to prepare more Minnesotans for high-demand jobs in five different categories: technology, the trades, caring professions, manufacturing, and education. BSU, along with several other schools and programs, will train and place an estimated 1,200 Minnesota over the next 15 months in high-demand jobs, benefiting an estimated 3,000 Minnesota businesses.

The state is investing nearly $20 million in total for the Drive for 5 program, in the hopes of addressing the ongoing tight labor market and achieving a more equitable economy.

