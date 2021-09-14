Lakeland PBS

BSU Soccer Off To Undefeated Start To Season

Chaz MootzSep. 13 2021

The Bemidji State soccer team has rattled off wins over North Dakota, Michigan Tech, and Northern Michigan to start the 2021 season. Ally Smith and Sara Wendt have scored six of the seven beaver goals so far, but the beavers depth has been an important factor in the success as well.

BSU hopes to recreate the run they made in 2018 when they were unbeaten in conference play, won the NSIC, and won an NCAA tournament game. Head Coach Jim Stone believes the team’s chemistry and mentality going into the season gives them a chance to do what the beavers did in 2018.

By — Chaz Mootz

