BSU Men’s Hockey Still Searching for Consistency Ahead of Series with North Dakota

Bemidji State men’s hockey will be finishing out their four-game road trip with a Thanksgiving weekend series against North Dakota, the number one ranked team in the country.

The Beavers are coming off of a weekend split with rival Minnesota State, in which they had another wild comeback finish for the second consecutive Saturday, scoring three goals in the final six minutes to secure the win.

The team has proven they can skate with some of the best in the country and currently sit atop the CCHA standings, but they are still searching for consistency in their play.

Bemidji State’s last win against a number one ranked team was 2015 when they upset Minnesota State to claim the North Star College Cup. They’ll have two shots this weekend, the first at 7 p.m. on Friday and the second at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

