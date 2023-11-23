Lakeland PBS

BSU Men’s Hockey Still Searching for Consistency Ahead of Series with North Dakota

Lakeland News — Nov. 22 2023

Bemidji State men’s hockey will be finishing out their four-game road trip with a Thanksgiving weekend series against North Dakota, the number one ranked team in the country.

The Beavers are coming off of a weekend split with rival Minnesota State, in which they had another wild comeback finish for the second consecutive Saturday, scoring three goals in the final six minutes to secure the win.

The team has proven they can skate with some of the best in the country and currently sit atop the CCHA standings, but they are still searching for consistency in their play.

Bemidji State’s last win against a number one ranked team was 2015 when they upset Minnesota State to claim the North Star College Cup. They’ll have two shots this weekend, the first at 7 p.m. on Friday and the second at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

BSU Football to Host 2nd Round NCAA Playoff Game vs. Central Washington

BSU Football Beats UT-Permian Basin in Defensive Battle, Moves on in NCAA Playoffs

BSU Soccer Ends NCAA Tourney Run with 2-1 Loss to Emporia State

BSU Men’s Hockey Comes from Behind to Beat Minnesota State 7-6 on the Road

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.