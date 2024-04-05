BSU Hosts Local HS Track Teams for Little Amik Invite

For the second time in three days, the Gillett Wellness Center at Bemidji State played host to the high school track and field meet, the Little Amik Invitational.

12 schools and hundreds of athletes in attendance were completing at the climate-controlled indoor facility, set to an enjoyable 75 degrees.

On the boys’ side, Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale came out on top. Grand Rapids took second, Pillager came in third, Park Rapids Area followed up with fourth, and Nevis rounded out the top five.

In the girls’ results, West Marshall took top prize, but three area squads – Park Rapids, Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale, and Pillager, got second, a tie for third, and fifth respectively.