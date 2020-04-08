Lakeland PBS

BSU Football Not Together, But Still Making the Most of the Spring Season

Chaz MootzApr. 7 2020

Football isn’t really thought of much in the spring, but for the Bemidji State football team, the spring is actually one of the more important times in the year, especially for development and growth among the younger players. Head coach Brent Bolte and his staff have made several changes to accommodate not having any of their players on campus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Beavers will kick off next season on the road at Sioux Falls on September 3rd, then have their home opener the following week against Wayne State. Homecoming this year will be on October 3rd against Minot State.

Chaz Mootz

By — Chaz Mootz

Related Posts

Brainerd Outreach Program Continuing to Help Serve the Community

Over 1,000 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases In The State

Brainerd Rotary Foundation Announces Grants

BSU Hockey Forward Aaron Miller Returning For a Fifth Year

Recent Show

Lakeland PBS Presents: Sanford Health COVID-19 Special

Join Lakeland PBS for a discussion about the situation regarding COVID-19, and the local response by health officials here in north central
Posted on Mar. 20 2020

Recently Added

Lakeland PBS Presents: Sanford Health COVID-19 Special

Posted on Mar. 20 2020

Common Ground: Friends of Itasca

Posted on Feb. 26 2020

Lakeland Currents: National Loon Center

Posted on Feb. 21 2020

Backroads: Corey Medina & Brothers

Posted on Feb. 20 2020

Common Ground: Itasca Biological Station

Posted on Feb. 19 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.