BSU Football Not Together, But Still Making the Most of the Spring Season
Football isn’t really thought of much in the spring, but for the Bemidji State football team, the spring is actually one of the more important times in the year, especially for development and growth among the younger players. Head coach Brent Bolte and his staff have made several changes to accommodate not having any of their players on campus due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Beavers will kick off next season on the road at Sioux Falls on September 3rd, then have their home opener the following week against Wayne State. Homecoming this year will be on October 3rd against Minot State.