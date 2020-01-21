BSU Celebrates Life and Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Community members from all different walks of life came together to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in at Bemidji State University today.

The two-hour event included presenters that shared what kind of impact Dr. King had on their lives as well as a panel discussion where panelists shared their personal stories and answered questions from the audience.

The event was a collaboration with BSU’s Center for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, BSU Black Student Union, and Peacemaker Resources.

