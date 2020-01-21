Lakeland PBS

BSU Celebrates Life and Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Destiny Wiggins — Jan. 21 2020

Community members from all different walks of life came together to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in at Bemidji State University today.

The two-hour event included presenters that shared what kind of impact Dr. King had on their lives as well as a panel discussion where panelists shared their personal stories and answered questions from the audience.

The event was a collaboration with BSU’s Center for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, BSU Black Student Union, and Peacemaker Resources.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

Related Posts

Bemidji Women’s March Celebrates 100 Years of Women’s Suffrage

BSU Students Participate In 3rd Annual MLK Day Of Service

BSU, NTC To Potentially Receive $7 Million From 2020 Capital Bonding Proposal

BSU President Sends Letter To Faculty, Staff and Students Due To Recent Refugee Resettlement Vote

Latest Stories

Bemidji Resident Runs in His 40th "Freeze Yer Gizzard Blizzard" Marathon"

Posted on Jan. 21 2020

Republican Rep. Pete Stauber Announces Reelection Campaign For Minnesota's Eighth District

Posted on Jan. 21 2020

Bemidji Women's March Celebrates 100 Years of Women's Suffrage

Posted on Jan. 21 2020

BSU Students Participate In 3rd Annual MLK Day Of Service

Posted on Jan. 21 2020

The American Red Cross Is In Critical Need Of Type O Blood

Posted on Jan. 20 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.