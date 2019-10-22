Browerville Man Dies From Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound After Leading Officers On Chase

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A 36-year-old Browerville man who apparently shot himself after leading law enforcement officers on a high-speed chase through two Minnesota counties has died, state investigators say.

According to the Pioneer Press, Joshua Adam Ostrowski died of a single gunshot wound to the head, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Last Tuesday evening, Todd County Sheriff’s Deputies attempted to pull over Ostrowski’s vehicle near Browerville, but Ostrowski fled at speeds exceeding 100 mph, firing at pursuing deputies and state troopers, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said in a news release.

Officers fired bean bag rounds and chemical munitions into his vehicle after Ostrowski left the road and struck a tree in Cushing and did not comply with orders to exit.

Officers found Ostrowski with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head when they finally approached the vehicle, the BCA said.

No officers were injured during the chase. The BCA is investigating the incident.

