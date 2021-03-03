Lakeland PBS

Brothers, Officers Involved in Deadly Wadena County Shootout Identified

Lakeland News — Mar. 2 2021

Minnesota investigators say an exchange of gunfire between a police officer and two brothers who were shot and killed on a road near Sebeka began when one of the suspects opened fire on the officer and a sheriff’s deputy.

Authorities say brothers David Savela and Shannon Savela, both of Sebeka, were killed Saturday night in the shooting that happened after one of the brothers was pulled over after a brief chase. The incident escalated when the other brother arrived on scene.

Authorities say Shannon Savela opened fire on Sebeka Police Officer Jason Worm and Wadena County Sheriff’s Deputy Troy Mayer. Worm eventually shot both of the brothers. Mayer was treated for a gunshot wound and released. Worm was struck by gunfire in his bullet-resistant vest but was not injured.

