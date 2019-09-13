Brainerd’s League Of Women Voters Gets Ready For 2020 National Census

Most people know that next year will be an important year for elections, however, also taking place is the 2020 National US Census. One local organization is already getting ready for it.

The League of Women Voters is an educational organization out of the Brainerd Lakes Area that helps encourage people to vote, inform people about politics, and run candidate forums. On Thursday, the organization met with Sarah Priest of the United States Census Bureau to discuss the importance of participating in the upcoming National 2020 US Census and to encourage more people to join the census team.

“This has national repercussions, people not filling out their census,” said Brainerd Lakes Area League Of Women Voters President Rebecca Laplante.

“On the last census we almost lost one of our House of Representatives, we would have been down to seven instead of having eight; by a count of 7,000, if 7,000 extra people had refused to respond, we would only have seven Representatives in the House of Representatives,” said Laplante.

If you want to become a census taker or want more information on the upcoming US Census, you can go visit https://2020census.gov/en/jobs.