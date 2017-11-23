DONATE

Brainerd Thanksgiving Meal Brings Community Together

Clayton Castle
Nov. 23 2017
It was a packed house today at the American Legion in Brainerd for today’s community dinner, bringing together people young and old. But before the 11:30 dinner, special deliveries were made to those who couldn’t make it out to the Legion on this Thanksgiving day.

For some first responder families, this is an annual tradition.

Delivering meals is a way for the first responders to meet the community that they serve on a daily basis.

Back at the legion, the Community Meal was packed as early as a half hour before the meal was served at 11:30, marking one of the biggest crowds in the event’s history.

And for those who made it out, they were served some good eatin’.

The American Legion, Eagles, Elks, and VFW, all located in Brainerd, put on the community meal.

