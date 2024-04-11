Brainerd Softball Sweeps Bemidji in Doubleheader, Stays Perfect on Season

Brainerd softball is off to a great start for the 2024 season after taking down St. Cloud Tech 9-0 last week. Fresh off an 18-5 season in 2023, the Warriors are hopeful this season will net similar results. But their test on Thursday was long-time rival Bemidji, who was still looking to tally their first win on the board for 2024.

Brainerd hosted Bemidji in a doubleheader, where they swept the Lumberjacks 2-0 in game one and 10-6 in game two. The Warriors are 3-0 to open the season for the seventh consecutive season.