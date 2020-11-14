Brainerd Schools Superintendent Discusses Recent Move to Distance Learning
Brainerd Public Schools announced earlier this week that students in fourth grade or lower will continue school online starting next Monday. Reporter Chris Burns caught up with superintendent Laine Larson, who feels the schools and their students are ready to handle this transition.
Larson also pointed out that students eligible for emergency meals may continue to get them. They can be picked up every Wednesday between 10 AM and 1 PM at either Forestview Middle School or Brainerd High School.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.