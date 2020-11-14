Brainerd Schools Superintendent Discusses Recent Move to Distance Learning

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Brainerd Public Schools announced earlier this week that students in fourth grade or lower will continue school online starting next Monday. Reporter Chris Burns caught up with superintendent Laine Larson, who feels the schools and their students are ready to handle this transition.

Larson also pointed out that students eligible for emergency meals may continue to get them. They can be picked up every Wednesday between 10 AM and 1 PM at either Forestview Middle School or Brainerd High School.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today