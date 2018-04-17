Lakeland PBS
Brainerd Schools Seeking Nominations for Above & Beyond Award

Sarah Winkelmann
Apr. 17 2018
Brainerd Public Schools are seeking nominations for the Above and Beyond Award. Any employees, full or part time that go above and beyond assigned job expectations every day are eligible for the award.

A student, parent, staff member or community member can nominate an employee electronically or hand mailed in. To submit an online application click here. Or to receive a copy of the nomination form to submit my mail, contact Janet Horn at Washington Educational Services Building; 804 Oak Street Brainerd, MN 56401.

Nominations will be accepted from April 17- June 4. A committee of district staff and administrators will review the nominations and make recommendations as to which candidates are the winners.

Each winner will receive an award during the district wide Back to School Celebration.

The Brainerd Public Schools Above and Beyond Award is intended to annually recognize employees who
demonstrate a positive attitude that inspires others and consistently go above and beyond what is expected
so students can be successful.

