Brainerd Schools, Education Professionals Discuss Upcoming School Year in Virtual Meeting

Members of Brainerd Public Schools and education professionals joined together this week for a back-to-school media briefing. The meeting was held through Zoom to help prepare students and teachers for the upcoming school year.

Some of the key points discussed were internet access and training teachers to adapt to an online curriculum. The 60-minute briefing helped educators with professional development and to look for positive outcomes during this unusual time.

The briefing also discussed concerns that students face due to internet issues and technology.

