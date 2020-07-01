Lakeland PBS

Brainerd Schools, Education Professionals Discuss Upcoming School Year in Virtual Meeting

Chantelle Calhoun — Jul. 1 2020

Members of Brainerd Public Schools and education professionals joined together this week for a back-to-school media briefing. The meeting was held through Zoom to help prepare students and teachers for the upcoming school year.

Some of the key points discussed were internet access and training teachers to adapt to an online curriculum. The 60-minute briefing helped educators with professional development and to look for positive outcomes during this unusual time.

The briefing also discussed concerns that students face due to internet issues and technology.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Chantelle Calhoun

By — Chantelle Calhoun

Related Posts

COVID-19 Statistics in Minnesota Continue Positive Trend

Cuyuna Regional Medical Center Hosts “Wave” Parade

Northwoods Adventure: Biking in Bemidji

Bemidji Youth Baseball League Games Return to Play

Latest Stories

Walz Appoints Jeanine Brand as Ninth Judicial District Judge

Posted on Jul. 1 2020

Former Minnesota Indian Education Association Treasurer Sentenced For Theft, Embezzlement

Posted on Jul. 1 2020

COVID-19 Statistics in Minnesota Continue Positive Trend

Posted on Jul. 1 2020

Cuyuna Regional Medical Center Hosts "Wave" Parade

Posted on Jul. 1 2020

Northwoods Adventure: Biking in Bemidji

Posted on Jun. 30 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.