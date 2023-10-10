Lakeland PBS

Brainerd School Board Approves New School Resource Officer Contract

Lakeland News — Oct. 10 2023

Brainerd High School has a school resource officer on the job once again.

In September, city and school officials agreed to end the officers’ contract due to a new state law that left Brainerd police officials unclear about liability regarding what types of force school resource officers could use to prevent bodily harm or death while on the job.

Attorney General Keith Ellison has since offered clarifying legal opinions. Recently, Brainerd Police Chief John Davis indicated that after consulting the city attorney, he was OK with the contract being reinstated because of the clarifications.

The Brainerd School Board approved a new school resource officer contract at its board meeting last night. It’s the same contract as before, but with a new state date of today.

“It’s wonderful, I think, that we have finally added some protection for our children and our staff, period. That was the whole purpose of all of what we have done, all of us together and the community as well, and statewide,” said Brainerd School Board member John Ward. “But it’s not a done deal. It’ll be a legislative action next year. The only problem I had, and we had, is that I don’t think it should wait until next year. I still think it should be now, or yesterday, or last week, or whatever. But it is what it is, and I’m thankful that we were able to get a contract for our children and our staff.”

The city council is expected to approve and sign the new contract at its next meeting on Oct. 16.

By — Lakeland News

