Brainerd School Board Approves Bond Referendum Election

Sarah Winkelmann
Dec. 12 2017
The Brainerd School Board has approved to move forward with the comprehensive facilities plan for a referendum election in April 2018.

All of the students in the district will be impacted through the three question ballot where question one will address needs for the elementary schools, question two will focus on secondary education and question three will enhance an auditorium into a performing arts center at the Brainerd High School.

However, question three is contingent on the approval of question two. If question two does not pass than question three cannot pass either.

The total of all three questions will have a voter approved investment of $145.8 million, which for a current median home value will total an addition of $7 a month in taxes.

During the meeting the Brainerd School Board also approved the selected 15 combined polling places to hold the election from 7 a.m. til 8 p.m. on April 10,2018.

After nearly three and a half years of compiling data, hosting listening sessions and drawing up plans the Brainerd Schools Superintendent, Laine Larson is proud and the district and excited to move forward with the comprehensive facilities plan.

