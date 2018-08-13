Brainerd Salvation Army Supplies Free Backpacks To Students

As summer comes to an end, school is just around the corner. The Salvation Army in Brainerd is helping ease the cost of school supplies for families with their annual Back to School Backpack Program.

All you need to receive a backpack is a photo ID, mail proving you are a Crow Wing County resident, and proof of the student such as a birth certificate or social security card. Along with the backpack distribution, the Salvation Army hosted a community resource fair providing information on support, assistance, and resources available in the area.

“So we collect up donated supplies and donated funds to purchase backpacks and school supplies. A little bit of both goes into the program and grants,” said Carole Paschelke, Family Services Director at the Brainerd Salvation Army. “And we served I think about 500 last year. Each year it varies depending on, you know, which schools maybe have other sponsors.”

The Brainerd Salvation Army is holding another backpack distribution and community resource fair tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.