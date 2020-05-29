Brainerd Rotary Club Hard at Work on Park Cleanup

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Brainerd Rotary Club was hard at work today repairing and cleaning their scenic park.

The project included repairing the Clemson Leveler at the beaver dam, removing significant downed trees and brush along the park’s entrance, and planting new grass in areas of need. The cleanup effort is part of the Rotary’s mission of helping restore the scenic area for the community.

The Rotary Riverside Park is located right off of East River Street in Brainerd.

