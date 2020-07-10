Brainerd Restaurant Looking To Add Drive-In Theater

Click to print (Opens in new window)

We have seen businesses adapting before our very eyes throughout this pandemic.

Adaptation is necessary to survive during these times of economic loss and The Woods, which is a restaurant and outdoor venue located in Brainerd, is now looking for the community’s help in raising funds to add a drive-In movie theater to their venue.

Samantha Hogan, project manager for The Woods, believes this added feature will not only benefit their bottom line but also add a socially distanced entertainment opportunity for community members.

The idea was thought of during a brainstorming session, where the staff had to try and get creative on ways to add revenue during these tough times.

The “all or nothing” campaign has raised $14,000 dollars so far by community members, with the project only coming to fruition if they reach the $25,000 mark.

