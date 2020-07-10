Lakeland PBS

Brainerd Restaurant Looking To Add Drive-In Theater

Brad Hamilton — Jul. 10 2020

We have seen businesses adapting before our very eyes throughout this pandemic.

Adaptation is necessary to survive during these times of economic loss and The Woods, which is a restaurant and outdoor venue located in Brainerd, is now looking for the community’s help in raising funds to add a drive-In movie theater to their venue.

Samantha Hogan, project manager for The Woods, believes this added feature will not only benefit their bottom line but also add a socially distanced entertainment opportunity for community members.

The idea was thought of during a brainstorming session, where the staff had to try and get creative on ways to add revenue during these tough times.

The “all or nothing” campaign has raised $14,000 dollars so far by community members, with the project only coming to fruition if they reach the $25,000 mark.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Brad Hamilton

By — Brad Hamilton

