Lakeland PBS

Brainerd Resident Airlifted to Hospital Following Motorcycle Accident

Brad Hamilton — Jun. 8 2020

Crow Wing County Captain Joseph Meyer has released the details of motorcycle accident from over the weekend in Deerwood that resulted in an air flight to a Saint Cloud hospital.

According to Captain Meyer, Robert Sherman Demulling, a 62-year-old Brainerd resident, lost control of his motorcycle near the intersection of Highway 18 and Crooked Lake Road. Demulling sustained an injury to his right leg, but it was not detailed as to the seriousness of the injury in the report. Demulling was the only person involved in the crash.

Sheriff Scott Goddard stressed the importance of wearing a helmet while riding a motorcycle.

Brad Hamilton

By — Brad Hamilton

