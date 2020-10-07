Brainerd Pushes Back Deadline on Saving Historic Water Tower

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Brainerd City Council has decided to push back the deadline to decide on whether or not to approve the “Save the Brainerd Water Tower” project from the end of this month to June of 2021.

Community members, including Brainerd mayor Dave Bedeaux, put together a presentation explaining to the council why it was so important to extend the end-of-October deadline. The council voted unanimously in favor of an extension, and the project committee will now continue their fundraising efforts to save the century-old tower from demolition.

Around $30,000 has already been raised by the committee in their efforts to save the historic landmark.

