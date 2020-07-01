Brainerd Public Library Offering Free Gardening Webinar
The Brainerd Public Library announced today that a new free gardening webinar will be offered for community members of all ages.
“Daylilies: Delightful and Diverse” will be presented by Master Gardener Jennifer Knutson on Tuesday, July 14th, at 12:00 p.m. Selecting the best daylilies for your garden, planting tips, and care will also be discussed.
You can register for this free Zoom webinar by calling the library at 218-829-5574 or registering online at tinyurl.com/CWCgarden. The Zoom link will be sent in a confirmation email after registration.
