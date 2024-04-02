Brainerd Public Library Distributing Protective Glasses for Solar Eclipse

Next Monday, April 8, some areas of the country will be able to view a total eclipse. Minnesotans will get to experience a partial solar eclipse, and in preparation for that, the Brainerd Public Library will be distributing free protective glasses.

The glasses are free thanks to the Solar Eclipse Activities for Libraries (SEAL) program. Due to limited supply, glasses will be limited to two per household and cannot be reserved for later pickup.

While some areas of the country will be able to view the eclipse without eye protection for a brief period when the Moon completely obscures the Sun, that phenomenon will not occur in Minnesota.

“It’s super important that you’re using them the whole time here in Minnesota, because we only have a partial eclipse,” stressed Laurel Hall, Brainerd Public Library Branch Manager. “And so any time that you’re looking at the eclipse, that’s going to be absolutely vital that you have those glasses on.”

The eclipse will first be visible in Brainerd at 12:51 pm and continue until 3:13 pm. Again, anyone who wishes to view the partial eclipse is urged to use proper eye protection.