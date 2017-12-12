DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Brainerd Public Library Combines Shakespeare and Gardening

Sarah Winkelmann
Dec. 12 2017
Leave a Comment

The history of William Shakespeare and the plants mentioned in his works were brought together today at the Brainerd Public Library.

Gardening played an important role in Shakespeare’s life and his writing as he named plants nearly 200 times in his writings. After participants learned about the history of Shakespeare, they were given some examples of specific plants that were important to him.

Even hundreds of years later, Shakespeare’s gardening influence can still be recognized in many areas as the University of Minnesota Extension Master Gardener, JoAnn Weaver points out.

Sarah Winkelmann
Contact the Author Sarah Winkelmann
swinkelmann@lptv.org

Related Posts

Ellie Goulding, DJ Kygo To Perform During Super Bowl Week

Brainerd Public Library Displays Local Artist

National Christmas Tree Shortage Shouldn’t Affect Minnesota

2nd Woman Accuses Sen. Al Franken of Improper Conduct

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Tashina Branchaud said

The children spent more time in and out of the hospitals. This is a disgrace. Wh... Read More

Karin said

Can't wait to see it!... Read More

scottrab said

People using the road make mistakes, always have and always will. Crashes will a... Read More

Shirelle Moore
Shirelle Moore said

Hello Judy! Tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for kids. You can buy them at Iver... Read More

Latest Story

Bipartisan Proposal Changes House Harassment Policy

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A bipartisan proposal to change Minnesota House rules would allow lobbyists, staff, members of the executive branch and
Posted on Dec. 12 2017

Latest Stories

Bipartisan Proposal Changes House Harassment Policy

Posted on Dec. 12 2017

Minnesota Man Dies After Snowmobile Goes Through Thin Ice Near Crosby

Posted on Dec. 12 2017

BSU Women's Hockey Beats Out RIT

Posted on Dec. 12 2017

BSU Men's Hockey Falls In Shootout Against Northern Michigan

Posted on Dec. 12 2017

Community Spotlight: Local Veterans Get Together For Annual Pearl Harbor Dinner

Posted on Dec. 12 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.