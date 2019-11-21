Brainerd Police Department Looks For Public’s Help To Find Local Missing Man

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Brainerd Police Department is looking for a missing person, Gary Lee Devries. He lives in Brainerd and has not been seen or heard from in the last two weeks.

Devries drives a 1997 blue Honda Civic with MN license plate 070-TZZ. If you have seen him, or have information regarding his whereabouts, please call the Brainerd Police Department at (218) 829-2805.

