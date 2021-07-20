Brainerd Parks and Recreation to Implement Heat Cancellation Policy
The Brainerd Parks and Recreation department has proposed a heat cancellation policy that would reschedule events if the temperature is 100 degrees or higher at the start of events. The department does have a cold weather cancellation policy, but not a hot weather one.
Brainerd Recreation Coordinator Katie Kaufman said the staff have seen at least four individuals participating in adult sports – not youth sports – pass out from heat exhaustion.
“It was actually pretty scary. We were kind of banking on nurses being around to help,” Kaufman said.
The board directed the Parks and Recreation department to create a policy to put into effect immediately.
