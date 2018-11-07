Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Brainerd Native Joe Haeg Announced As Indianapolis Colts’ Representative For Salute To Service Awards

Anthony Scott
Nov. 7 2018
Leave a Comment

Service never stops, and former Brainerd High School football standout and now offensive lineman for the Indianapolis Colts, Joe Haeg, is a perfect example of that. Haeg will be the Colts’ representative for the Salute to Service Award, which is given annually to, “honor a league member who demonstrates an exemplary commitment to honoring and supporting the military community,”.

Haeg’s best friend serves in the U.S. Marines and his cousin serves in the U.S. Air Force. Every year in the summer, Haeg participates in the Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball Game held in Brainerd. He also chose the Wounded Warrior Project as his charity for the My Cause My Cleats Game for the third year in a row.

Finalists for the Salute to Service Award will be announced at the end of the NFL regular season, and the winner will be honored during the NFL Awards show on February 2nd.

Haeg is in his third year with the Indianapolis Colts. He played multiple positions on the offensive line before being place on the injured reserve with a high-ankle sprain which he suffered in week three against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Anthony Scott
Contact the Author Anthony Scott
ascott@lptv.org

Related Posts

Scott Goddard Wins Crow Wing County Sheriff Race

DNR Checking For Chronic Wasting Disease During Firearm Deer Hunting Season

Level 3 Predatory Offender Relocating To Brainerd

Brainerd And Jenkins To Receive $1.4 Million For Local Road Improvements

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

D. Ostlund said

Thank you so much for covering this important issue. Every other issue (health... Read More

Jersey Teapot said

What are their stances on cannabis legalization?... Read More

AJ Feldman
AJ Feldman said

Hi Jim, The boys soccer team plays St. Cloud Cathedral in the section semifina... Read More

Jim Simmons said

Trying to follow the Bemidji boys soccer and wrestling from Oklahoma. Are you a... Read More

Latest Story

Scott Goddard Wins Crow Wing County Sheriff Race

“Very humbling, it really is, it hasn’t sunk in completely yet,” Scott Goddard, Crow Wing County’s Sheriff-Elect, said. If you have driven
Posted on Nov. 7 2018

Latest Stories

Scott Goddard Wins Crow Wing County Sheriff Race

Posted on Nov. 7 2018

Pete Stauber Beats Joe Radinovich In The Race For The 8th Congressional District

Posted on Nov. 7 2018

Leech Lake Band Of Ojibwe Hosting Opiate Summit

Posted on Nov. 7 2018

Ice Forming On Small Lakes & Ponds

Posted on Nov. 7 2018

Minnesota Sees High Voter Participation In Midterm Elections

Posted on Nov. 7 2018

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.