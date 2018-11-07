Brainerd Native Joe Haeg Announced As Indianapolis Colts’ Representative For Salute To Service Awards
Service never stops, and former Brainerd High School football standout and now offensive lineman for the Indianapolis Colts, Joe Haeg, is a perfect example of that. Haeg will be the Colts’ representative for the Salute to Service Award, which is given annually to, “honor a league member who demonstrates an exemplary commitment to honoring and supporting the military community,”.
Haeg’s best friend serves in the U.S. Marines and his cousin serves in the U.S. Air Force. Every year in the summer, Haeg participates in the Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball Game held in Brainerd. He also chose the Wounded Warrior Project as his charity for the My Cause My Cleats Game for the third year in a row.
Finalists for the Salute to Service Award will be announced at the end of the NFL regular season, and the winner will be honored during the NFL Awards show on February 2nd.
Haeg is in his third year with the Indianapolis Colts. He played multiple positions on the offensive line before being place on the injured reserve with a high-ankle sprain which he suffered in week three against the Philadelphia Eagles.
