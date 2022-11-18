Brainerd Man Seriously Injured in Rollover Accident

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A Brainerd man was seriously injured after colliding with deer and subsequently rolling his vehicle over near Pequot Lakes.

According to the press release, on November 16 at 6:06 a.m., Cass County Sheriff deputies received a report of a vehicle accident in Maple Township on County Road 1. Upon arriving to the scene, officials learned a Waste Partners truck was heading southbound when two deer entered the roadway. The driver, an unidentified 50-year-old male, ended up colliding with the deer and his vehicle proceeded to rollover, leaving the roadway.

Emergency personnel extricated the victim from the vehicle before administering treatment. He was then transported via helicopter to a St. Cloud area hospital with serious injuries.

The Pine River Fire Department, North Memorial Ambulance and North Memorial AirCare all assisted on the scene.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today