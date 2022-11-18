Lakeland PBS

Brainerd Man Seriously Injured in Rollover Accident

Mary BalstadNov. 18 2022

A Brainerd man was seriously injured after colliding with deer and subsequently rolling his vehicle over near Pequot Lakes.

According to the press release, on November 16 at 6:06 a.m., Cass County Sheriff deputies received a report of a vehicle accident in Maple Township on County Road 1. Upon arriving to the scene, officials learned a Waste Partners truck was heading southbound when two deer entered the roadway. The driver, an unidentified 50-year-old male, ended up colliding with the deer and his vehicle proceeded to rollover, leaving the roadway.

Emergency personnel extricated the victim from the vehicle before administering treatment. He was then transported via helicopter to a St. Cloud area hospital with serious injuries.

The Pine River Fire Department, North Memorial Ambulance and North Memorial AirCare all assisted on the scene.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Mary Balstad

Related Posts

MN DNR Suspects First Positive Case of CWD in Bemidji Area

Hunting Incident in Cass County Results in Death of Centerville Man

Area Firefighters Contain Grass Fire North of Motley

Eric Klang Elected as Crow Wing County Sheriff

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.