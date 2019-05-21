Brainerd Man Pleads Guilty in Brainerd High School Sexual Assault Case

A Brainerd man has pled guilty to 1st degree burglary and assault, stemming from an incident where he was accused of sexually assaulting a woman in a locker room in Brainerd High School back in February. Jared Allen Tristen McCormack, 21, entered his guilty plea in Crow Wing County court Monday. McCormack was also charged with attempted kidnapping, criminal sexual conduct and assault in the 5th degree, although these charges have been dismissed, according to the Crow Wing County Attorney’s Office.

According to a criminal complaint, Brainerd officers were dispatched to Brainerd High School on February 11th at 6:48 a.m, regarding a reported assault of a female, identified as D.M.K in court documents, in a locker room by a male party. While responding, officers learned additional details of the assault, specifically the woman had been attacked by a male party that was wearing dark clothing, with his face covered and who smelled of smoke.

Officers arrived on scene and were advised that the male suspect was last seen going eastbound from the area of the G door entrance of Brainerd High School. The suspect was later identified as McCormack, than 20, by an employee of the school. Officer later learned McCormack was a registered sex offender who had been told previously that he could not be at the school.

McCormack was located and he claimed to have been at the Holiday Station Store on 6th street during the morning hours. He denied being at the school because he knows he cannot be there because he is a sex offender.

Video from the Holiday Station shows McCormack going in and out of the building during the morning. Additional video from the school shows McCormack entering the building in clothes matching the description of the intruder. He is than seen in various locations throughout the school before entering the women’s locker room at 5:25 a.m. while D.M.K. is seen entering the locker room at 6:20 a.m. At 6:43 a.m. D.M.K. is seen leaving the locker room in a frantic manner.

D.M.K. was interviewed and described that she arrived at the school and went to the girl’s locker room. She showered and fully dressed when a subject came up behind her, placing his arm around her mouth and neck area. D.M.K. says she struggled against the person and fought back while the subject tried to pull her backwards. She was eventually able to run away from the locker room. She than asked coaches and nearby basketball players in the gym to call the police.

McCormack is scheduled for sentencing on July 25th.