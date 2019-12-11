Brainerd Library Offers Free Grow With Google Classes
Brainerd Library is a hosting a “Google Your Business Online” class on January 30, 2020 from 2:30-3:30 p.m to help the community learn digital skills. It is a free tool for businesses that want to connect with customers. Businesses that would like to get hands on help updating their profile or simple website can register by calling the library at 218-829-5574, or can email reference @krls.org.
Google Sessions will show business owners how to:
- Create or claim your on Google
- Manage your business info across Google Search and Maps
- Use Google My Business to connect with potential customers
- Create a free website using the info from your Business Profile
Chromebook computers will be available
for visitors to use, but you are welcome to bring your own
laptop if you prefer. To learn more about Grow with Google partners and the available tools and
resources, visit google.com/grow.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.