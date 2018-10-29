Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Brainerd Lakes Area Move To Amend Protests Against Big Money In Politics

Anthony Scott
Oct. 29 2018
Leave a Comment

“We need to get big money out of politics,” Roger Lynn, Brainerd Lakes Area Move to Amend Co-Chair, said.

And just for that reason, dozens of people protested through downtown Brainerd Saturday afternoon in a non-partisan effort to eliminate corporations’ influence in elections.

“This isn’t an issue about one party or another party,” Peter Neifert, a psychiatrist at St. Joe’s Hospital, said. “This is about which politicians are going to respond to their constituents, and which politicians are responding to the people that pay them the big donations.”

This protest and movement comes after the Supreme Court’s 2010 Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission ruling.

“The Supreme Court has ruled that corporations are people, and when corporations are giving money to politicians they are just speaking to them, and that it is not corrupting them,” Neifert said. “But we know that that money is corrupting the politicians.”

“A democracy is a competition of ideas, goals, and desires that are human,” Roger Grussing, Brainerd Lakes Area Move to Amend Co-Chair, said. “It is not a competition of piles of money.”

Lakes Area Move to Amend hosted the protest and invited all of the local candidates in this year’s midterms to speak, but only Democrats Dale Menk, Phil Yetzer, and Joe Radinovich attended.

“I’m excited to be out here with people who are dedicated to removing the corrupting influence of money from our political system,” Joe Radinovich, Democratic nominee in the 8th District congressional race, said. “I agree with them whole-heartedly. What we have seen is unfortunately unfettered corporate interest, and the interest of the wealthiest people in this country can drown out the voices of those who are interested in democracy.”

Move to Amend’s ultimate goal is to change the constitution after the Supreme Court’s Citzens United v. Federal Election Commission decision.

“We want to add an amendment to the U.S. Constitution which says, corporations are not persons and money is not a form of free speech,” Grussing said.

The petition to amend the constitution has almost reached its goal of 500,000 signatures.

To support the movement, you can sign the petition or join your local Move to Amend organization at movetoamend.org

Anthony Scott
Contact the Author Anthony Scott
ascott@lptv.org

Related Posts

Two Injured On ATV After Near Collision

Brainerd Football Advances to the Section Final Defeating Alexandria

Royalton Football Shuts Out Aitkin to Advance in Playoff Matchup

Baxter Adding Two Restaurants And A Retail Store In 2019

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Jersey Teapot said

What are their stances on cannabis legalization?... Read More

AJ Feldman
AJ Feldman said

Hi Jim, The boys soccer team plays St. Cloud Cathedral in the section semifina... Read More

Jim Simmons said

Trying to follow the Bemidji boys soccer and wrestling from Oklahoma. Are you a... Read More

Estella Ramczyk said

That was a wonderful article by Anthony Scott about the BMX and what Justin Bar... Read More

Latest Story

Two Injured On ATV After Near Collision

Two residents of Foley, Minnesota were transported to a hospital after falling off their ATV on the evening of Sunday, October 28th. The Morrison
Posted on Oct. 29 2018

Latest Stories

Two Injured On ATV After Near Collision

Posted on Oct. 29 2018

Community Spotlight: Northern Minnesota Robotics Conference Steps Up Game For Year 2

Posted on Oct. 29 2018

Hubbard County Juries Find Two Men Guilty Of Drug Crimes

Posted on Oct. 29 2018

Deer Season Opens Saturday

Posted on Oct. 29 2018

Bemidji Football Dominates Moorhead to Advance to Section Final

Posted on Oct. 27 2018

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.