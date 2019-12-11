The Brainerd Lakes Area Community Foundation is seeking nominations for its annual Award in Philanthropy, the award has been given since 2005 as a way to honor those working to build a better community and inspire the next generation of philanthropic leaders.

The Award in Philanthropy also recognizes an individual or a couple who has significantly contributed to the field of philanthropy in the region either through their personal philanthropy, their work as a volunteer or their work as a professional advising their clients about philanthropy.

Past award recipients include John Sullivan, Fran and Clarence Holden, Linda and Bernie Roberts, Kathy and Bruce Buxton, JoAnn and Arnie Johnson, the Cote Family, Kevin Close and Rod Converse, Kevin Thesing, Paul and Lynn Hunt, Lee and Penny Anderson, Jim and Linnea Anderson, Stewart C. Mills Jr., the Ruttger family, and most recently, Dutch and Irma Cragun.

The Award in Philanthropy will be presented at the Brainerd Lakes Area Community Foundation annual dinner on July 9, 2020, at Grand View Lodge.

Send nominations or request additional information on or before Jan. 10 by contacting Karl Samp, executive director of Brainerd Lakes Area Community Foundation, at ksamp@communitygiving.org or at 218-824-5633, or complete the online nomination form at communitygiving.org.

Nominations also will be accepted for businesses in the community that stand out in their support of the community and its nonprofits.